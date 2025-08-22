Kozybayev University Students Study in US Under Dual-Degree Program

ALMATY – Kozybayev University in North Kazakhstan has sent its first group of 29 students to study at the University of Arizona’s main campus in Tucson, U.S., on Aug. 21, as part of a strategic dual-degree program aimed at strengthening Kazakhstan’s higher education system.

The partnership, launched on the initiative of the Head of State, represents the first collaboration of its kind in Kazakhstan between a domestic university and one of the institutions in the U.S. The program has quickly gained nationwide interest, attracting applicants from various regions of the country, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education press service.

Currently, over 1,000 students are enrolled in the joint programs in Biotechnology, Information Systems and Inclusive Education. The dual-degree initiative provides full financial support for Kazakh students, covering tuition fees, accommodation and living expenses during their studies in the U.S., as well as costs related to visas.

Upon completing their semester abroad, students will return to Kazakhstan and receive two internationally recognized diplomas, significantly enhancing their career prospects both domestically and globally.

The project is being implemented with the support of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education and local authorities. To facilitate the program, Kozybayev University has opened a modern academic and laboratory complex, built two new dormitories and expanded its research infrastructure.

The institution now hosts students from 16 countries, and its international presence continues to expand, turning Petropavlovsk into a growing center for education and science.

Earlier, Kozybayev University welcomed 100 students from Türkiye to study under dual-degree programs with the University of Arizona, further strengthening its global academic cooperation and cultural exchange initiatives.