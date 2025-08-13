Kozybayev University to Welcome 100 Turkish Students Annually for Dual-Degree Education

ASTANA — Kozybayev University in North Kazakhstan will welcome 100 students from Türkiye each year to study under dual-degree programs with the University of Arizona, as part of a new agreement with Eurostar Overseas Education Consultancy.

The initiative aims to strengthen the university’s international profile, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education on Aug. 12.

Eurostar Overseas Education Consultancy, a leading international education expert with over 20 years of experience and an extensive global partner network, supports students in selecting top universities, provides academic guidance, and organizes overseas study programs.

Under the agreement, the Turkish students will begin with a foundation year in Petropavl, focusing on intensive English language training and preparation for enrollment in the dual-degree programs.

This year, more than 350 students enrolled in University of Arizona programs at Kozybayev University, with 153 choosing the dual-degree education. The university already attracts students from China and the United States, and the addition of Turkish students further reinforces its place in the global education landscape, the ministry noted.