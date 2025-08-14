Kazakhstan Strengthens Fight Against Drug Crime With New Coordinating Body

ALMATY – A new nationwide coordination body has been set up on Aug. 14 to unite state agencies in the fight against drug addiction and drug-related crimes.

The national headquarters, formed by order of the Prime Minister, will operate under his leadership with the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Internal Affairs serving as deputy heads.

The decision to create the headquarters follows President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s instructions delivered during a Security Council meeting, where he called for stronger preventive measures, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on Aug. 14.

The headquarters will focus on developing comprehensive prevention measures, improving treatment, rehabilitation programs and coordinating efforts between government agencies.

Its members include representatives of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the National Security Committee, the Financial Monitoring Agency, the National Bank, the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market and several ministries.

Regional branches will be created in every region and in the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent to strengthen local-level action.