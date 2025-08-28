Kazakhstan Records 5.5 Million Registered Vehicles in 2025

ALMATY– The number of vehicles registered in Kazakhstan has reached 5.5 million, marking a more than a double increase since the country gained independence 34 years ago.

The figures were announced by Chairman of the Administrative Police Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Kaysar Sultanbayev, during a Central Communications Service press briefing on Aug. 27, Kazinform news agency reports.

According to Sultanbayev, Kazakhstan’s vehicle fleet has grown from 2 million to 5.5 million units since independence, while the country’s population has increased by 3.5 million people over the same period. He noted that approximately 3 million foreign vehicles pass through Kazakhstan’s territory each year.

The official also highlighted improvements in road safety.. The number of road traffic accidents has decreased from 2,080 to 1,192 cases. Similarly, the number of people injured in traffic accidents has declined significantly — from 26,132 to 16,049. The number of fatalities on Kazakhstan’s roads has also fallen by 8%, from 1,480 to 1,366 deaths.