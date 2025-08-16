Global Film School Helps Kazakh Industry Find its Groove 

ASTANA – The New York Film Academy (NYFA) has opened its first campus in Asia and second outside the United States, launching operations in Kaskelen, near Almaty. The campus marks a major milestone in Kazakhstan’s creative education landscape and joins NYFA’s global network that includes campuses in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Florence, Italy.

Danat Zhumin, one of the project’s founders, spoke with The Astana Times about the academy’s mission, its significance for the regional creative industry, and broader ambitions in educational reform.

“My entire professional career has been about driving positive change within organizations, regions, and industries. I have always seen myself as a transformation architect. Launching a project isn’t enough. I care about building environments where change becomes irreversible,” said Zhumin.

Currently focused on the creative economy and sustainable regional development, Zhumin emphasized the central role of education in national progress.

“Without education – and more broadly, enlightenment—all national development efforts risk failure. True change begins with shifts in individual thinking and culture. That’s why I dedicate special attention to educational projects,” he said.

The NYFA campus is housed within the Dala Edge Creative Tech Park, adjacent to Suleyman Demirel University in Almaty. The tech park, launched last year, also includes plans for Energy University, the Central Asian first AI-focused university, scheduled to open by the 2028–2029 academic year.

In addition to his work in Kaskelen, Zhumin and his team are also transforming the Almaty University of Power Engineering and Telecommunications (AUPET), one of the country’s oldest technical institutions. In Kostanai, they are collaborating on a new strategy for Baitursynov University to create a modern center for sustainable agriculture, mechanical engineering, and education.

Zhumin said the idea for the NYFA campus emerged from a broader vision to create a tech and creative hub in Kaskelen.

“We wanted an international partner to become the first anchor resident at Dala Edge – someone who could set high standards and attract regional talent. NYFA stood out for its global reputation and practical training model,” he said.

The connection to NYFA was both professional and personal. Zhumin studied screenwriting at NYFA’s New York campus in 2013, and AUPET Rector Gani Nygymetov also had links to the academy’s leadership. The project also received strong backing from Edgar Salduzi, a key investor in education.

Global standards, local opportunity

Negotiations with NYFA President Michael Young took about a year. Eventually, both sides agreed to open a campus in Kazakhstan, with full alignment to NYFA’s academic standards.

“A core principle of NYFA is maintaining consistent academic quality across all campuses. Curriculum, faculty, teaching methods, and quality control are overseen by the central office. A student in Kaskelen receives the same education as one in New York or Los Angeles,” said Zhumin.

However, tuition at the Kazakhstan campus is significantly lower—two to three times cheaper than in the United States – and local living costs make education even more accessible. Students also have the option to begin their studies in Kaskelen and transfer to NYFA’s U.S. campuses.

Admissions and academic oversight remain entirely under the NYFA’s control. Initially, faculty will be brought in from the U.S., with quality maintained through internal audits, analytics, and student feedback.

The Kazakhstan campus currently offers five programs: filmmaking, 3D animation and visual effects, acting, screenwriting, and game design. Filmmaking is the most popular, but Zhumin emphasized the need to grow talent in other areas.

“I would highlight screenwriting and producing as two areas where we currently face a severe talent shortage. We planned to offer a producing program this year, but had to postpone it due to low demand,” he said.

Zhumin also sees strong potential in animation and game design, which are rapidly growing industries worldwide.

A hallmark of NYFA’s approach is its emphasis on practical learning – 90% of the curriculum is hands-on. From the first weeks, students begin filming, directing, editing and acting, completing dozens of projects and graduating with a professional portfolio.

Zhumin mentioned that Kazakh students also have access to internships in both domestic and international film industries. NYFA provides career and alumni services, assisting students in submitting their work to film festivals, creating IMDb profiles, and finding job opportunities. Diplomas from the Kaskelen campus are the same as those issued in the United States.

“Through Dala Edge, we are also establishing partnerships with studios and digital platforms across India, China, Central Asia, and the Caucasus. Over time, we aim to build a full creative ecosystem,” he said.

A Hub for the region’s creative future

“NYFA Kazakhstan aims to become more than just a university – it aspires to be a regional hub for the creative economy. Central Asia and the Caucasus are full of young talent but lack infrastructure and pathways for growth,” said Zhumin.

To address this, the team launched the Creative Collaboration Belt, a strategic initiative aimed at uniting countries in the region through joint educational and media projects. Scholarships are available not only to Kazakh students, but also to students from Azerbaijan, Georgia, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Zhumin highlighted that this was more than just generosity — it was a strategic investment in building a competitive regional content market. He noted that for him, NYFA Kazakhstan was more than an educational initiative; it symbolized that great visions could be realized right at home.