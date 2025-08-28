Germany’s Logistics Provider Partners with Kyrgyz Railways to Boost Central Asian Freight Links

ALMATY — The Rhenus Group, a German leading global logistics service provider, has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Kyrgyz Temir Zholu, the National Railway Company of the Kyrgyz Republic on Aug. 27. to strengthen freight transport and logistics connectivity across Central Asia.

The agreement was concluded during the German-Kyrgyz Economic Forum in Cholpon-Ata and focuses on developing integrated multimodal logistics solutions and enhancing the Kyrgyz Republic’s role as a regional transit hub, according to the Rhenus Group’s press service.

Under the memorandum, Rhenus and Kyrgyz Railways will collaborate to enhance cargo flows along existing international transport corridors, create favorable conditions for transit, export, and import operations, and support the development of logistics centers in the country. The partnership also includes consulting, analytical support, employee training and the exchange of expertise in terminal development.

The agreement comes as the Kyrgyz Republic advances the construction of a new railway linking China and Uzbekistan, which will provide a direct connection to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. The project is expected to reduce the distance between China and Europe by several hundred kilometers, opening new opportunities for regional cooperation in rail logistics and infrastructure development.

Commenting on the partnership, Rhenus Group Director of Board Projects Heinrich Kerstgens said the agreement represents a strategic step toward enhancing connectivity along the Trans-Caspian Corridor.

“As a family-owned company with a long-term vision and international footprint, we believe in strong partnerships and early investment in regions that are redefining their role in global logistics. Together with Kyrgyz Railways, we are committed to supporting the development of future-oriented logistics infrastructure in Kyrgys Republic and contributing to a more connected and resilient logistics landscape in Central Asia,” he said, supporting Rhenus Group’s broader strategy to expand its presence.

This latest initiative follows earlier talks in 2024, when Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with Rhenus Group CEO Tobias Bartz in Astana to discuss expanding cooperation in transport and logistics between Kazakhstan and Germany.