Kazakhstan, Germany to Strengthen Cooperation in Transport, Logistics

ASTANA – Olzhas Bektenov, Kazakh Prime Minister, met with Tobias Bartz, CEO of the Rhenus Group international logistics service provider based in Germany, to discuss cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on May 23.

The sides reviewed current projects and explored opportunities for new Kazakh-German enterprises to increase Kazakhstan’s transit capacity through the development of rail transportation and the modernization of the storage infrastructure.

Rhenus Group is one of the 25 largest logistics companies in the world, with a network of 70 terminals and 22 container terminals in Europe.

Bartz noted Kazakhstan’s growing role in global logistics and expressed a desire to expand into new areas involving Kazakh businesses to boost terminal capacity. This will connect Europe’s supply chain with Central Asia.

Bektenov emphasized his readiness to collaborate transparently with investors to unlock the transport, logistics and transit potential. Large transcontinental transport corridors pass through the territory of Kazakhstan – the shortest routes from Europe to China and Southeast Asia. Kazakhstan is actively working with Azerbaijan and Georgia to reduce the transit time of goods along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). In one year, the total travel time along the route was reduced by almost two times.

“The Kazakh government intends to maximize the transport and logistics potential of the country. We are open to cooperation in implementing joint investment projects. For our part, we guarantee a stable and predictable investment climate with the creation of favorable conditions for business,” said Bektenov.