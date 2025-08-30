Book on Turkic Art and Heritage Presented in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – The Kazakh capital hosted the presentation of “Altyn Aymaq. Uly Dala Onerinin Tarihi” (Golden Belt. The History of the Art of the Great Steppe) on Aug. 29. The book, co-authored by renowned archaeologist and doctor of historical sciences Zainolla Samashev and Kazakh National University of Arts professor and artist Leila Makhat, offers a sweeping exploration of Turkic art and cultural identity.

The publication is based on archaeological discoveries in present-day Kazakhstan and examines the artistic and cultural heritage of the nomadic civilizations that once inhabited the region. The authors highlight the depth and uniqueness of Turkic art while emphasizing its role in shaping identity and spirituality.

Makhat said the book took three to four years to complete.

“This is the history of fine art of all cultures and civilizations that have existed on the territory of Kazakhstan, starting from the Mesolithic period through the Middle Ages. This is the first and unique work of its kind, because no one has done such structuring and systematization of the history of fine art yet,” she told The Astana Times.

Makhat described the book as a crossroads of art, history, archaeology, cultural studies and spirituality.



“It not only underscores the growing significance of contemporary Kazakhstan on the global stage but also calls on us to preserve the national spirit and cultural memory of our people for future generations,” she said.

She emphasized the book’s potential as a foundation for textbooks on the history of Kazakhstan and Central Asia, noting the impact of the Silk Road and other ancient trade routes on artistic development.

“The search for material was not difficult, but it was difficult to stop,” she added, highlighting the abundance of recent archaeological discoveries.

Makhat pointed to the cover design, which features a belt plaque symbolizing power passed down through generations of rulers.

“In Europe, the crown was transferred. In our case, it was a belt plaque worn only by the Kagan. On the buckle, the Kagan sits on a throne with two horse heads and no back. It speaks to self-confidence, showing he feared no attack from front or behind,” she said.

Samashev said the project aimed to popularize the art of Kazakhstan’s ancestors and make it accessible to various audiences.

“It was important for us to bring together discoveries and divide them into categories to show their significance and uniqueness. This work is not only about art history, but also a spiritual compass guiding readers toward a deeper understanding of the worldview and cultural identity of the Turkic world,” he said.

Diplomat Kairat Sarybai, Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, praised the book as a patriotic achievement.

“I am so proud that part of my family, my main motivator, my wife, became a co-author with world-renowned professor Samashev. This book is indeed the product of patriotism. Whenever serving abroad, if you wish to introduce your cultural background, our words are not always well supported by evidence. This work provides that evidence,” Sarybai said at the presentation.

He called the publication a “revolutionary step” for higher education, self-esteem and national pride.

“I do believe this will place our diplomacy and recognition of our country at a higher level,” said Sarybai.

The book, printed in Kazakh, Russian, and English, will be available to wider audiences in September and October.