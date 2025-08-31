Artificial Intelligence Becomes Mandatory Discipline in All Kazakh Universities

ASTANA — Artificial intelligence has become a mandatory discipline across all universities in Kazakhstan. A total of 93 universities have already integrated AI into their academic programs, while 20 institutions have launched 25 new educational tracks, said Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education Gulzat Kobenova.

According to her, this initiative will not only strengthen the education system but also bring Kazakhstan closer to leading countries in AI adoption, such as China, Finland and the United States, reported Khabar TV channel on Aug. 28.

Starting from the new academic year, the Aisana project will be included in university curricula, enabling every student to gain hands-on experience with AI technologies. So far, 390,000 students have completed a specialized AI course, with 3,000 of them earning official certificates.

Earlier this month, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for urgent action to make AI a driver of national development.

One of the largest AI projects in Kazakhstan is the creation of the Alem.ai center, which is planned to host an educational center for school children and a startup campus. The center is expected to boost exports of AI solutions to $5 billion by 2029.