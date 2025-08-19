Afghanistan, Uzbekistan Sign Contracts for Four Energy Projects Worth $243 Million

ASTANA — Afghanistan has signed $243 million worth of contracts with Uzbekistan to implement four major energy projects aimed at improving the country’s electricity supply, the national power utility Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) announced on Aug. 17 on X, according to Xinhua.

The contracts were signed in Kabul in the presence of Afghanistan’s Acting Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Energy Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, and other government officials, the statement reads.

The projects, scheduled for completion within 18 months, include expanding key power lines and substations, as well as building new energy infrastructure to strengthen Afghanistan’s electricity network.

During the ceremony, DABS CEO Abdul Bari Omar said these four agreements are vital for ensuring a reliable electricity supply in the country. A separate 10-year power purchase agreement was also signed between DABS and Uzbek companies.