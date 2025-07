ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to Türkiye on July 29 at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, reported Akorda.

In Ankara, they will negotiate further strengthening of the Kazakh-Turkish strategic partnership. The Presidents will also hold the fifth meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.