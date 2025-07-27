Over 80 UAE Falcons Released into Wild in Karagandy Region

ASTANA – A total of 81 falcons were released into their natural habitat in Kazakhstan’s Karagandy Region from May 15 to 17, Kazinform reported.

The group included 48 peregrine falcons and 33 saker falcons, both listed in Kazakhstan’s Red Book.

The falcons were bred in nurseries in the United Arab Emirates and released under the Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Program. The initiative was implemented based on a cooperation agreement between Kazakhstan’s Forestry and Wildlife Committee and the International Fund for Houbara Conservation.

Annual releases of falcons are carried out in the Karagandy Region as part of the current nature conservation program.