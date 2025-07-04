NCOC Hits One Billion Barrels Milestone at Kashagan Oil Field

By Dana Omirgazy in Business on 4 July 2025

ASTANA – North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC), the operator of the North Caspian project, has produced one billion barrels of oil since the Kashagan field start-up. The remarkable milestone was achieved on July 4, demonstrating stable operation and development of the North Caspian Project, which makes a significant contribution to Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development.

Photo credit: NCOC. Click to see the map in full size. The map is designed by The Astana Times.

NCOC Managing Director Giancarlo Ruiu congratulated the team on this achievement, reported the NCOC press service.

“Today we reached an important milestone in our company’s journey: one billion barrels of Kashagan oil produced since the start-up in 2016.  This accomplishment truly represents the countless hours of steady work, thoughtful solutions, and the quiet dedication that all involved parties have brought to our operations.  This one-billion-barrel mark is, in many ways, a moment to appreciate our history; it also points us towards the future,” he said.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our X, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »