NCOC Hits One Billion Barrels Milestone at Kashagan Oil Field

ASTANA – North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC), the operator of the North Caspian project, has produced one billion barrels of oil since the Kashagan field start-up. The remarkable milestone was achieved on July 4, demonstrating stable operation and development of the North Caspian Project, which makes a significant contribution to Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development.
NCOC Managing Director Giancarlo Ruiu congratulated the team on this achievement, reported the NCOC press service.
“Today we reached an important milestone in our company’s journey: one billion barrels of Kashagan oil produced since the start-up in 2016. This accomplishment truly represents the countless hours of steady work, thoughtful solutions, and the quiet dedication that all involved parties have brought to our operations. This one-billion-barrel mark is, in many ways, a moment to appreciate our history; it also points us towards the future,” he said.