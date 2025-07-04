NCOC Hits One Billion Barrels Milestone at Kashagan Oil Field

ASTANA – North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC), the operator of the North Caspian project, has produced one billion barrels of oil since the Kashagan field start-up. The remarkable milestone was achieved on July 4, demonstrating stable operation and development of the North Caspian Project, which makes a significant contribution to Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development.

NCOC Managing Director Giancarlo Ruiu congratulated the team on this achievement, reported the NCOC press service.