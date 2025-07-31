Middle Corridor Declaration Time Reduced from 8 Hours to 30 Minutes

ASTANA – The time required to file declarations on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route has been reduced from eight hours to 30 minutes, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Chairman Talgat Aldybergenov reported during a July 31 meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to the Akorda press service, Aldybergenov also noted an 8.6% increase in operational cargo turnover in the first half of 2025. Transit volumes reached 14.6 million tons.

He informed about the progress of constructing more than 1,700 kilometers of new railway lines and modernizing 3,000 kilometers of tracks to form the Trans-Kazakhstan railway corridor.

For example, the construction of second tracks on the Dostyk-Moiynty section and the Almaty bypass is expected to be completed this year. Work also continues on the Darbaza-Maktaaral line, while construction has begun on the Bakhty-Ayagoz and Kyzylzhar-Moiynty routes.

Aldybergenov added that Kazakhstan is expanding its terminal network and collaborating with global innovation leaders to improve the quality and ensure the safety of rail transport.