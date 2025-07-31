Kazakhstan’s Industrial Output Grows 6.5% in First Half of 2025

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s industrial production rose by 6.5% in the first six months of 2025, driven by an 8.4% increase in the mining sector and a 5.5% gain in manufacturing, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Construction’s press service on July 30.

Key manufacturing industries, including metallurgy, machinery, oil refining, chemicals, construction materials, rubber and plastics, fabricated metal products (excluding machinery), light industry, and furniture, showed positive growth trends.

The machinery sector led the way with an 11.1% increase, reaching 2.44 trillion tenge (US$4.48 billion). This growth was fueled by a 12.1% rise in vehicle production, a 7.1% uptick in other transport equipment, and a 21.5% jump in electrical equipment. Computer, electronic, and optical equipment output surged 1.7 times year-on-year. Production of agricultural and forestry tractors grew by 39.3%, reapers by 71.2%, grain harvesters by 65.7%, oil and gas equipment by 28.5%, passenger cars by 23.6%, buses by 5.4%, special machinery by 82.2%, and freight railcars nearly quadrupled.

Metallurgy output rose 0.1%, supported by increased production of ferroalloys, pig iron, steel, copper, and steel sheet sandwich panels.

The light industry grew 4.1%, with clothing production up 5.6% and textile output up 5.7%.

The chemical industry expanded 7%, driven by sharp increases in the production of polypropylene (+63%), phosphate fertilizers (+10.9%), chromium oxide (+1.6%), ammophos (+81%), sulfuric acid (+4.5%), paints and varnishes (+5.8%), and detergents (+8.1%).

Building materials production jumped 8.6%, thanks to higher output of refractory products (+0.9%), cement (+21.8%), lime (+8.3%), concrete structures (+13.1%), precast concrete components (+13.1%), construction mixes (+8.5%), processed stone (+28.2%), and cement, concrete or artificial stone tiles and bricks (+7.5%).