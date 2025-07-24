Kazakhstan to Launch National Cargo Airline by 2026

ASTANA – The launch of the first flight operated by the national cargo airline is scheduled for early 2026, said Nurlan Zhakupov, chairman of the management board of the Samruk-Kazyna national welfare fund, at the meeting with Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov on July 23.

Three aircraft will be leased at the initial phase, with plans to expand the fleet to ten over time, in line with international practice. Additionally, measures are being taken to ensure a guaranteed fuel supply to support the airline’s profitability, said Zhakupov.

The project is driven by the sustained growth of the global air cargo market. Today, the volume of air cargo transportation stands at 57.7 million tons, with approximately 15% of shipments passing through Kazakhstan’s airspace.

Bektenov urged to make all preparations for the launch as soon as possible in line with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s directives to strengthen Kazakhstan’s position as the region’s leading aviation hub.

“Comprehensive work is underway to develop airport infrastructure and domestic transport. The project to create a cargo airline is one of the key ones. Its implementation will enable the reorientation of transit flows to Kazakhstan and strengthen our position in the cargo air transportation market,” he said.

According to the Ministry of Transport, Kazakh airlines carried 7.2 million passengers in the first half of 2025, marking a 6% increase compared to the same period last year. Passenger traffic at airports also increased to 14.4 million people. Domestic air transportation operates on 61 routes with 849 flights per week.

Over the past few years, Kazakhstan has renovated 20 runways and 19 terminals and built a new airport in Turkistan.

Sixteen new aircraft are expected to be added to the fleet this year, with six already acquired, reported Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev. By the end of 2030, the total fleet is projected to grow to 221 aircraft. Additionally, 36 routes are planned to be launched or resumed in 2025.

A total of $2.9 billion is expected to be invested in the aviation industry. The funding will support major projects, including the construction of new airports in key tourist destinations such as Katon-Karagai, Zaisan, Kenderli, and Arkalyk. It will also cover the reconstruction of 10 runways and 10 terminals, as well as the modernization of specialized airport equipment.