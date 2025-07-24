Kazakhstan to Broaden Visa-Free Access Under New Draft Resolution

ASTANA – Kazakhstan plans to simplify and expand its visa-free regime under a draft resolution on amending the rules for entry and stay of immigrants proposed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs on July 23.

According to the draft, citizens of 56 countries can enter and exit Kazakhstan without visas, provided that their stay in the country does not exceed 30 calendar days from the moment of crossing the state border and a total of 90 calendar days within each period of 180 calendar days.

Those countries include Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, the Holy See Vatican, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Vietnam.

Citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran and India can stay in Kazakhstan without a visa for up to 14 calendar days and a total of 42 calendar days within each 180-day period.

Turkish citizens can enter and stay in Kazakhstan without a visa for up to 90 days within any 180 days.

“The aim of adopting the project is to develop close cooperation with Türkiye, create a favorable investment and tourism climate in Kazakhstan, and activate economic diplomacy,” reads the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ official statement.

Expanding visa-free access is part of Kazakhstan’s long-term strategy to enhance transportation connectivity and streamline the business environment, making the country increasingly attractive to tourists and investors. More than 7.5 million foreigners visited Kazakhstan over the first half of 2025.