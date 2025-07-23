Kazakhstan Emerges as Growing Destination for Medical Tourism

ASTANA – In recent years, foreign nationals have increasingly chosen Kazakhstan as a destination for medical care, TengriNews reported on July 22, citing the Ministry of Health.

Medical tourists from neighboring and distant countries, including Uzbekistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Russia, Mongolia, India, Türkiye, China, Azerbaijan, and the United Arab Emirates, come to Kazakhstan for both outpatient and inpatient care.

The country’s key areas of medical tourism include high-tech treatments in neurosurgery, cardiac surgery, oncology, traumatology, and orthopedics. Foreign patients also travel for reproductive services, such as in vitro fertilization, as well as dental care and cosmetology procedures.

Most visitors choose Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent, as well as regional centers, where medical facilities provide the necessary infrastructure, equipment, and qualified personnel.

Each year, more than 10,000 patients from 45 countries come to Kazakhstan specifically for medical treatment. Services for foreigners are provided on a paid basis only.