Kazakhstan Begins Construction of Strategic Logistics Hub in Kostanai

ASTANA – Kazakhstan officially launched construction of Tobyl, a new transport and logistics complex in the city of Kostanai on July 16, the Prime Minister’s press service reported. The project is one of the largest infrastructure initiatives in the region.

Covering 133.6 hectares, the logistics hub is valued at 64 billion tenge (US$121.4 million) of investment. Once operational, Tobyl will handle up to 400,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) annually, or more than 11 million tons of cargo.

The facility is expected to create 500 new jobs, offering opportunities for logisticians, operators, IT specialists, service staff, and young professionals.

In the first half of 2025, transit shipments through Kazakhstan reached 16.8 million tons, a 4% increase compared to the same period last year. The launch of Tobyl is expected to further boost these figures in the coming years.

The new complex aims to reduce logistics costs for businesses, support the growth of export-oriented production, attract investment into the manufacturing sector, and stimulate the development of new industrial enterprises.

Tobyl will be integrated into international transport corridors connecting China, Central Asia, Türkiye, Iran, Afghanistan, and Europe. Increased cargo turnover is anticipated along the Northern Kazakhstan-Southern Ural route and toward China.

The hub will include terminals, warehouses, customs clearance zones, IT infrastructure, and service facilities – all in one place. A real-time digital cargo tracking system is also part of the project. Construction is scheduled for completion by 2027.

The Kostanai Region continues to strengthen its position as one of Kazakhstan’s main industrial centers. In 2025 alone, a new KIA plant with a production capacity of 70,000 cars per year is expected to launch, alongside facilities for manufacturing automotive components and accessories totaling more than 220,000 units. Such a cluster would not be possible without developed logistics.

Tobyl is set to become a key infrastructure element, ensuring the sustainable export of locally produced goods and opening new opportunities for cooperation in the Eurasian space.