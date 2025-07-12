Kazakhstan Anticipates US$1.9 Million in Budget Revenue from World Star Concerts

ASTANA – Astana Concert plans to organize more than 10 class A concerts over the next three years. By the end of 2025, the group behind these events expects to contribute over one billion tenge (US$1.9 million) in taxes, making it a leading force in Kazakhstan’s creative economy, Malik Khassenov, the producer at Astana Concert said during a briefing at the Central Communications Service (CCS) on July 10.

“We know the number of tourists who will come to Astana and Almaty for the Jennifer Lopez concert – nearly 18,000 people. We expect approximately the similar numbers for the Backstreet Boys, if not higher,” he noted.

The Backstreet Boys concert is fully funded through private investment without state budget support. The Ministry of Culture and Information provides organizational and promotional assistance, coordinating cultural initiatives and working with local authorities.