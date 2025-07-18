Kazakhstan Advances AI Ecosystem Development

ASTANA — Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, who chaired a meeting of the Commission on Digitalization on July 18, emphasized that the development of national AI infrastructure, including the new Supercomputer, opens up significant opportunities to accelerate the integration of AI into government operations.

The meeting reviewed progress on AI infrastructure development, including the modernization of government data centers for the Supercomputer. Minister of Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev reported on the implementation of the 2024–2029 AI Development Concept, a draft law on artificial intelligence, and ongoing training programs such as AI Corporate, TUMO Center, and AI People.

Key digital solutions were presented, including e-agent, egov AI, AI-therapist, tax helper, SDU, and E-translator, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

The meeting participants discussed the national QazTech platform, which enables faster development of IT products, reducing launch times from several years to six months and ensuring uniform standards, built-in cybersecurity, and cloud technologies. Full-scale deployment of QazTech is planned for August, with several government services already operating on the platform.

All government agencies are developing Digital Transformation Maps based on best international practices, including Singapore’s model. These maps prioritize AI integration, reengineering outdated procedures, data digitization, and responsiveness to citizen feedback through e-Otinish, hotline 109, and social media.

Bektenov instructed that the Digital Transformation Maps be finalized within a month to serve as a foundation for AI integration and private sector innovation using public data.