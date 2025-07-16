Kazakh, Chinese Foreign Ministers Deepen Strategic Ties in Tianjin Meeting

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his visit to China for the SCO Foreign Ministers’ Council on July 15, reaffirming the growing partnership between Kazakhstan and China.

The talks focused on advancing bilateral cooperation across political, economic, cultural, and multilateral platforms, while underscoring the implementation of strategic agreements set by both countries’ Presidents.

The diplomats also reviewed the schedule of upcoming high- and top-level events, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

“As a result of the traditionally open and trust-based talks between the Presidents held this year in Astana, new ambitious goals were set and a further trajectory for cooperation was outlined. Our common task now is to make every possible effort to ensure the effective implementation of the agreements reached,” said Nurtleu.

Also, the meeting participants discussed the expansion of trade, economic, investment, energy, and transit-transport cooperation and exchanged views on key regional and international matters and agreed to maintain close coordination and cooperation within multilateral frameworks, including the UN, SCO, CICA, and the Central Asia-China format.