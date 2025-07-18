Jańa Dala/Green Day ‘2025 Exhibition Unites Global Agro Experts in Akmola Region

ASTANA — The largest agricultural exhibition in Kazakhstan, Jańa Dala/Green Day ‘2025, kicked off on July 17 in the Akmola Region with participation of over 200 companies representing 22 countries.

Nearly 10,000 farmers attended the exhibition on the first day. The event serves as a key platform for showcasing innovations in the agro-industrial sector, reported the Agriculture Ministry’s press service.

Addressing the event participants, Minister Aidarbek Saparov highlighted the country’s ongoing reforms in sustainable farming, irrigation, and livestock development. He noted early financing for the 2025 sowing campaign and support for diversification, dairy farms, and export growth, including new permissions to export honey to the EU and poultry to China.

The exhibition, covering 70,000 square meters, showcases over 500 units of modern agricultural machinery and livestock breeding achievements. It also will host the first national veterinary meeting and a Best Bull auction.