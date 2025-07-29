Dimash’s Song Airs on World Famous  Radio Disney in Mexico for First Time

ASTANA – Dimash Qudaibergen’s song “Love’s Not Over Yet” has entered regular rotation on all Radio Disney stations in Mexico, one of the world’s leading music radio brands, DimashNews reported on July 28.

The initiative was driven by a devoted fan inspired by Qudaibergen’s 2023 concert in Budapest. Her dream of hearing his voice on Radio Disney evolved into an international campaign supported by Dears fan communities in more than 30 countries.

On the platform X (formerly Twitter), the hashtag #DimashRadioDisney began trending by late September 2024. This drew the attention of Radio Disney Mexico, including host Brissia and producer Eduardo at Radio Disney Pachuca. They embraced the idea and helped push it through to the station’s programming team.

Thanks to their support and fan dedication, the track is now playing on Radio Disney stations across Mexico.

“We’re proud to showcase a wonderful project brought to life by the Dimash Kudaibergen Dears Mexico fan club with incredible dedication and love. ‘Love’s Not Over Yet’ is now officially part of the Radio Disney rotation in Mexico. We hope this initiative inspires fan communities in other countries where Radio Disney also broadcasts, such as Argentina, Uruguay, Peru, and many more,” commented Radio Disney.