Astana Day Weekend: Your Guide to City’s Brightest Celebrations

ASTANA – Astana, Kazakhstan’s lively and ever-evolving capital, is turning 27, and the celebration promises to be as bold as the city itself with open-air concerts, dazzling theatre productions, street shows, and family-friendly events. Adding to the festive spirit, July 6 will also mark National Dombra Day, a celebration of Kazakhstan’s timeless instrument. Whether you’re into art, music, or simply soaking up the festive vibe, the city will have something exciting waiting for you around every corner.

Astana

Asyl Mura: A Festive Celebration of Kazakh Heritage on July 4

A festive open-air concert featuring some of Kazakhstan’s most celebrated singers, kuyshi, and zhyrshy. The event will showcase timeless works by folk composers, brought to life by renowned performers and leading artistic ensembles from across the country.

A night of culture, music, and national pride — don’t miss this celebration of Kazakh heritage.

Venue: Palace of Peace and Reconciliation; 57, Tauelsizdik Avenue.

“Thumbelina” performance on July 5-6

Step into a magical world with the classic tale of Thumbelina brought to life with beautiful puppetry and warm storytelling. A gentle and charming performance for children and adults alike.

Venue: Puppet Theater; 3, Republic Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Astana Magic Circus on July 5- 7

Expect jaw-dropping acrobatics, thrilling stunts, and colorful characters. Perfect for a weekend family outing, this modern circus show keeps all eyes glued to the stage.

Venue: Astana Circus; 5, Kabanbay Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Qanbaq Shal’s Adventures” performance on July 5

A cheerful theatrical performance based on a beloved Kazakh folk character. Funny, kind and full of wisdom – this story teaches timeless values through humor and song.

Venue: Abu Dhabi Plaza; 60/5, Syganak Street. Tickets are available here.

“Shamshi” musical on July 5

Shamshi Kaldayakov is a popular Kazakh composer. The “Shamshi” musical reflects the multifaceted facets of his life, from the intensity of wrestling to the depths of love, all interwoven with the brilliance of his compositions. Every song performed on stage echoes the thoughts and experiences of the maestro himself, offering a poignant glimpse into his soul.

Venue: Musical Theater of the Young Spectator; 47B, Zhamal Omarova Street. Tickets are available here.

“La Boheme” opera on July 5-6

Giacomo Puccini’s timeless opera unfolds a poignant tale inspired by Henri Murger’s novel. Set in Paris’s Latin Quarter on Christmas Eve, it follows the lives of young intellectuals, capturing love, loss, and passion with exquisite music and storytelling. Featuring a famous cast and a live symphony orchestra, this event is truly unforgettable.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

“Carmina Burana” ballet on July 5-6

Carl Orff’s legendary cantata comes alive in a stunning dance performance by Astana Ballet. A dramatic, visually powerful evening for classical music and choreography lovers.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43, Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Football match on July 5

The Astana Arena will host a thrilling football game between Zhenis, a football club from Astana, and Ulytau from Zhezkazgan. Get ready for an exciting match full of action and intense moments. Support your team and be part of the excitement.

Venue: Astana Arena; 48, Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Open-Air Concert to Celebrate Kazakh Traditional Music on July 6

Almaty residents and guests are invited to a vibrant open-air concert celebrating the rich musical heritage of Kazakhstan. The evening will bring together some of the country’s most renowned artists, including Roza Rymbayeva, Aigul Ulkenbayeva, Aigul Kosanova, Ramazan Stamgaziyev, Meirambek Bespaev, and Asylbek Yensepov. Joining them on stage are the popular music groups Qonyr and Ulytau, the folklore and ethnographic ensemble Sazgen Sazy, and performers from the Alatau Traditional Art Theater, among others.

The audience can look forward to an unforgettable celebration of traditional music, featuring the soulful sounds of the dombra, heartfelt kui and terme, folk songs, and timeless pieces that reflect the spirit and depth of Kazakh culture.

Venue: Abai Square; 148, Dostyk Avenue.

Tour of Kazakhfilm Studios on July 7

Step behind the curtain of Kazakhstan’s legendary film studio, Kazakhfilm, where the country’s most iconic movies have come to life. Walk through real sets, learn about the history of local filmmaking, and see how directors, actors, and crews bring stories to the big screen.

Venue: Kazakhfilm; 176, Al-Farabi Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“The Music of Hans Zimmer” concert on July 5

Dive into the cinematic universe with Tynda.music’s spellbinding tribute to the legendary film composer Hans Zimmer. Experience the symphony orchestra and choir as they breathe life into Zimmer’s unforgettable compositions, merging electronic and orchestral elements in a mesmerizing performance.

From the sweeping soundscapes of “Interstellar” to the majestic melodies of “The Lion King” and the swashbuckling adventures of “Pirates of the Caribbean,” immerse yourself in the magic of Zimmer’s iconic works.

Venue: Republic Palace; 56, Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.

MEZZO Live concert on July 5

Enjoy the unique sound of Kazakhstan’s famous vocal group, MEZZO, in an intimate, cozy setting. Experience their powerful voices and emotional performances up close as they blend classical crossover, pop, and Kazakh melodies for a truly unforgettable evening.

Venue: Muzcafe; 117, Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“The Little Mermaid” ballet for kids on July 5

A gentle ballet fairytale, introducing young audiences to the world of classical dance.

Venue: Alem Innovative School, 347/4, Microdistrict Shygyl. Tickets are available here.

Sheree’s concert on July 6

Sheree is a talented vocalist from the United States, known for her powerful voice and rich tone. Her singing style draws inspiration from classic jazz standards, yet she brings a unique, personal interpretation to every performance.

Venue: EverJazz; 40 B, Gogol Street. Tickets are available here.