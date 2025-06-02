President Tokayev Honors 70th Anniversary of Baikonur Cosmodrome 

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered a video address on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Baikonur cosmodrome on June 2.

In his message, Tokayev congratulated all workers and veterans of the space industry, calling Baikonur “the cradle of world cosmonautics.” He recalled the launch of the first artificial Earth satellite from Baikonur in 1957 and Yuri Gagarin’s historic flight in 1961, which he described as “epochal events” that united humanity and awakened faith in scientific progress.

Over the past decades, thousands of satellites and dozens of manned missions have launched from Baikonur. The President expressed gratitude to the scientists, engineers, and designers who contributed to these milestones, reported Akorda.

“We are especially proud that the world’s largest space harbor is located in Kazakhstan. Our heroes Toktar Aubakirov, Talgat Mussabayev and Aidyn Aimbetov began their journeys into space from Baikonur,” Tokayev said.

He emphasized Kazakhstan’s active role in international space exploration and highlighted the cosmodrome as a symbol of strategic partnership with Russia, based on friendship, good neighborliness and mutual benefit.

The President also outlined Kazakhstan’s vision for Baikonur’s future, aiming to transform it into a hub for international cooperation, scientific research, tourism, and education.

“New opportunities can open up by exploring space service markets and helping young engineers, designers, and scientists reach their full potential,” he noted.

Addressing the residents of Baikonur, Tokayev praised their dedication and careful attitude to the city’s space heritage. He expressed confidence that Baikonur will remain a launchpad for innovation and discovery, wishing everyone health, prosperity, and new achievements.

Today, Baikonur remains a cornerstone of global space exploration. Manned and cargo spacecraft, along with satellites, regularly launch from the site, many heading to the International Space Station (ISS). In 2004, Kazakhstan and Russia signed an agreement extending the lease of Baikonur until 2050. Currently, the site conducts more than 20 launches annually.