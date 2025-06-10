Poti TransTerminal Launch Marks Key Step for Middle Corridor Trade

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s first multimodal terminal officially opened at the port of Poti, Georgia, on June 9, serving as a key facility within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), known as the Middle Corridor, which connects China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and further on to European countries.

In his message, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of the Middle Corridor for his country’s transit ambitions, reported PotiTransTerminal’s (PTC) press service.

“The development of the Trans-Caspian route, the construction and launch of new infrastructure facilities, including the terminal in Poti, are of strategic importance for our country. Kazakhstan intends to strengthen its transit potential, diversify routes, and become a reliable logistics bridge between the East and the West,” he said.

The terminal complies with the latest Georgian legislation requirements regarding environmental standards, fire safety, and engineering infrastructure. The facility is equipped with modern machinery, including Austrian-made reach stackers and Chinese gantry cranes capable of handling up to 25 containers per hour, reported Kazinform.

At the initial stage, the terminal’s throughput capacity will exceed 120,000 tons per year, with plans for future expansion.

Kasym Tlepov, deputy chairman of the committee of railway and water transport of the Kazakh Transport Ministry, noted that the terminal’s launch is a strategic step in increasing cargo flow along the TITR.

“Last year, we transported 4.5 million tons, representing growth of over 60%. In the next three years, we plan to increase the volume to 10 million tons. The Poti terminal will enable handling the majority of cargo from China to Europe,” he said.

Kazakhstan is expected to see economic benefits from the terminal within six months.

“We have not just built a facility; we have created infrastructure for the future – open, sustainable, and integrated into the international logistics space. The terminal will become a focal point for the entire South Caucasus,” said Bekmurat Naizabekov, chair of PTC Holding.