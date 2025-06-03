Next Generation Rules Board: Astana Crowns 2025 Chess Champions 

ASTANA – Woman FIDE master Yelnaz Kaliyakhmet,14, and grand master Kazybek Nogerbek, 21, claimed national titles at the 2025 Kazakhstan Chess Championship, taking place between May 20 and June 2 in Astana, reported the Kazakhstan Chess Federation press service.

Kaliyakhmet made history by becoming the country’s youngest national women’s chess champion. Dominating the tournament from the early rounds, she secured her title in the final game against Amina Kairbekova. Kaliyakhmet finished with 10 points out of 13, gaining 87.6 rating points and outperforming a competitive field.

Zarina Nurgaliyeva, 15, took second place, while Meruert Kamalidenova, champion in 2021 and 2022, claimed the bronze.

In the open section, GM Nogerbek earned his first national title after a dramatic playoff against GM Denis Makhnev. Both players scored nine points in classical games, forcing a tiebreak series of rapid and blitz matches. Nogerbek clinched the title in the decisive Armageddon game.

Aldiyar Ansat finished third, while Zhandos Agmanov came in fourth.

According to the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, the championship showcased a high level of competition and promising new talent in both sections. Kaliyakhmet’s breakthrough marks a new chapter in the country’s chess history, while the men’s tournament exemplified fierce rivalry to the very last move.