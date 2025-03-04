Kazakh GM Kazybek Nogerbek Secures Third Place at Cannes Tournament

ASTANA – Kazakh chess grandmaster (GM) Kazybek Nogerbek claimed third place at the Festival International des Jeux 2025 in Cannes, France, held from Feb. 24-March 2, reported the chess federation.

Nogerbek, 20, scored seven points across nine rounds in the tournament’s top category, featuring 147 players, including six GMs. Nogerbek’s victory over fellow Kazakh GM Alisher Suleymenov in the final round secured his podium finish.

Indian GM Pa Iniyan won the tournament with a difference of a half point from Nogerbek, while International Master Garg Aradhya placed second based on a higher performance rating. Nogerbek gained seven Elo points to his rating from the event.

The tournament had a 10,000 euros (US$10,900) prize fund, with the top three players receiving 1,800 euros (US$1,950), 1,200 euros (US$1,300), and 700 euros (US$760), respectively. Suleymenov finished 16th with six points, while young Kazakh players, 11-year-old Alanna Berikkyzy and 12-year-old Timur Dushatov placed 86th and 93rd.

Nogerbek previously won the 2024 FIDE World Junior Chess Championship in Gandhinagar, India, defeating 13 GMs in the tournament.