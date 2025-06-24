Kazakhstan’s Grain Exports Soar 59%, Signaling Rising Global Demand 

ASTANA – Kazakhstan exported 8.7 million tons of new crop grain from September 2024 to June 18, 2025, which is 58.7% more compared to the same period in 2023-2024, the Ministry of Agriculture reported on June 20, citing data from Kazakhstan Temir Zholy national railway operator.

This growth confirms high demand for Kazakh grain in foreign markets and the effectiveness of measures taken to expand export geography and improve logistics infrastructure.

Kazakhstan’s grain exports destinations include traditional markets such as Uzbekistan – 3.1 million tons (+30.3%), Tajikistan – 1.2 million tons (+46.1%), Afghanistan – 285,000 tons (+37%), the Kyrgyz Republic – 209,000 tons (+85.5%), Iran – 963,000 tons (+17.2 times), and Azerbaijan – 696,000 tons (+116.6 times).

As of June 1, grain reserves totaled 8.6 million tons, including 7.3 million tons of food grain and 7.4 million tons of wheat. This ensures a sufficient supply for both domestic consumption and continued export operations.

In 2024, Kazakhstan harvested a record 25.2 million tons of grain in weight after processing, including 18.6 million tons of wheat. Throughout the marketing year, affordable prices were maintained for both the flour-milling and livestock industries.

The Food Corporation currently holds 1.2 million tons of grain in reserve, including one million tons of food grain, which can be accessed by milling enterprises if necessary.