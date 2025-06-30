Kazakhstan to Host Travel Blog Exchange Asia 2026

ASTANA – Almaty will host the Travel Blog Exchange (TBEX) Asia on Aug. 20-23, 2026, drawing more than 300 renowned travel experts, journalists, and bloggers worldwide. The event is expected to reach a global audience of approximately 300 million people, reported the Kazakh Tourism company’s press service.

During a press conference in Almaty, TBEX President Rick Calvert, along with representatives from Kazakh Tourism and the Almaty Tourism Bureau, highlighted the importance of the upcoming event for the region’s tourism sector and outlined ongoing preparations.

“There are many reasons we chose Kazakhstan — its natural beauty, culture, history, and gastronomy. We’ll bring together hundreds of creative travel content creators worldwide. While they are here, they will create tens of thousands of materials for social media and other media outlets. Our goal is to attract more visitors to Kazakhstan,” said Calvert.

TBEX 2026 aims to showcase Kazakhstan’s unique tourism offerings to a global audience and foster partnerships between local businesses and international media professionals. The event will also serve as a platform for discussing emerging trends in the travel industry, the growing influence of digital media, and opportunities for collaboration between tourism professionals and content creators.