Kazakhstan to Donate 1,500 Saiga Antelopes to China for Species Restoration Effort

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the decision to donate 1,500 saiga antelopes to China for resettlement in the country’s western regions, supporting efforts to restore the population of this unique ancient species.

President of China Xi Jinping expressed his gratitude to Tokayev during his visit to Kazakhstan, reported Akorda on June 17.

The saiga antelope, distinguished by its large, bulbous nose, is now found in large numbers in the steppes of central and western Kazakhstan. According to the latest data, Kazakhstan’s saiga antelope population has reached a record 4.1 million.

Last month, wildlife experts explained how satellite telemetry tracking equipment maps the lives of saiga antelopes in Kazakhstan and how monitoring the movements of these endangered species helps identify the best ways to protect them.

In November last year, Kazakhstan’s Altyn Dala conservation initiative earned one of the world’s most coveted environmental accolades, Prince William’s Earthshot Prize, for its success in recovering once-critical endangered saiga antelopes. In an interview published on The Astana Times YouTube channel, Vera Voronova, executive director of the Association for the Conservation of Biodiversity of Kazakhstan (ACBK) that leads the initiative, discussed what this global recognition means for the country’s conservation efforts.