Kazakhstan to Address Multilateralism, Financial Relations, AI at BRICS Summit

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will address multilateralism, financial relations, and artificial intelligence (AI) at the upcoming BRICS Summit on July 6–7 in Rio de Janeiro, said Aibek Smadiyarov, a spokesperson for the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, during a press briefing on June 30 in Astana.

Kazakhstan will participate in the event following its attainment of BRICS partner country status on Jan. 1. Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu will attend the summit.

“Participation in the summit reflects Kazakhstan’s desire to expand international economic cooperation and strengthen ties with the world’s dynamically developing countries,” Smadiyarov said.

According to the summit program, the first day will feature presentations by BRICS partner countries on strengthening multilateralism, financial relations, and AI. The second day will focus on discussions centered on environmental protection, preparations for the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference in Brazil, and global health.

The visit will feature a roundtable with representatives of leading Brazilian companies, along with the signing of several bilateral agreements aimed at enhancing trade, economic and investment cooperation.

BRICS currently includes Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. The partner countries are Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan.

Foreign Minister’s upcoming visit to Afghanistan

Smadiyarov also announced that Minister Nurtleu will pay a working visit to Afghanistan on July 10-11, during which he plans to hold talks with Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi and meet with other representatives of the country’s current leadership.

A key focus will be the development of regional transport infrastructure, particularly the advancement of the Trans-Afghan Railway project, a key initiative aimed at boosting economic connectivity and enhancing the region’s transit potential.

The discussions will also cover bilateral cooperation, including trade, transport and logistics, agriculture, investment, and educational exchanges.

The agenda will address the implementation of humanitarian programs focused on enhancing food security, improving access to medical and educational services, and supporting sustainable development in Afghanistan.