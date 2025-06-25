Kazakhstan Determines Average Age of Population

ASTANA – As of early 2024, the average age of Kazakhstan’s population stood at 32.3 years, the Bureau of National Statistics reported on June 24.

This marks an increase from 31.9 years recorded five years ago. The average age of men in the country is 30.7 years, while that of women is 33.9 years.

By region, the lowest average age is noted in the Turkistan Region – 27.7 years, the Mangystau Region, and the city of Shymkent – 27.8 years.

The highest average age is seen in the North Kazakhstan Region – 39.2 years, the East Kazakhstan Region – 38.9 years, and the Kostanai Region – 38 years.

The average age of the urban population is higher than in rural areas – 32.7 and 31.7 years, respectively.