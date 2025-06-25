Kazakh Airlines Resume Flights to Middle East

ASTANA – Air Astana resumes flights to the Middle East starting June 25, following a ceasefire in the region. The airline will bypass Iranian airspace, reported its press service.

Flights will be operated from Astana to Dubai, Almaty to Dubai, and Almaty to Doha and back. Additionally, a Boeing 767, the airline’s most capacious aircraft, will be used for a repatriation flight from Dubai to Almaty, scheduled for 5:40 p.m.

Еarlier, Kazakh airlines had canceled several flights to Dubai and Doha due to a sharp escalation in the military and political situation in the region.

SCAT Airlines has also begun evacuating Kazakh citizens from Qatar. The first Doha-Almaty flight departed today at 7.35 a.m. Qatar time, carrying 213 passengers. Another flight from Doha to Astana is scheduled for departure at 2.30 p.m. Qatar time, with an expected 290 passengers on board.

In total, SCAT and Air Astana will operate six flights from Dubai and Doha to Almaty and Astana to facilitate the evacuation of Kazakh nationals. The next charter flights are scheduled for June 27 from Doha to Astana and June 29 from Doha to Almaty.