Illustrated Wildlife Book Captures Spirit of Kazakh Steppe

ASTANA — The Association for the Conservation of Biodiversity of Kazakhstan (ACBK) unveiled the second edition of its richly illustrated science-popular book, “Steppe Mammals of Kazakhstan,” at a presentation in Astana on June 18. This expanded edition, translated into Russian for the first time, follows the original Kazakh-language version published in 2023.

The book explores the diversity of mammals inhabiting Kazakhstan’s steppe ecosystems, a landscape that covers nearly a third of the country. From ungulates and rodents to predators and bats, these mammals are vital to the ecological balance of the steppe. The new edition aims to provide readers of all ages with a comprehensive understanding of these animals’ behaviors, adaptations, and interdependencies within their natural habitat.

The project combines scientific research with artistic storytelling to promote ecological literacy and inspire a deeper appreciation for Kazakhstan’s natural heritage.

Scientific insight and visual immersion

The book’s authors are zoologists Alyona Koshkina, Sergey Sklyarenko, and Ilya Smelyanskiy, researchers with deep field experience in Kazakhstan’s steppes.

Artist Darya Sklyarenko illustrated the book, offering lifelike portrayals of animals in their natural environments and seasonal landscapes. The visuals are enriched with depictions of local flora, emphasizing the intricate connections between animals and their ecosystem.

“The visual component of this book is very important. The illustrations take up most of the space, and for me as an artist, it was especially important to achieve harmony in color and composition. But it was also necessary to portray the steppe animals and landscapes accurately. For that, I worked in constant collaboration with experts and used photo and video materials,” said illustrator Sklyarenko.

Elmira Mustafina, the project’s creator and executive editor, underscored the book’s immersive quality.

“We wanted to create not just a reference book about the animals of our steppe, but a book that immerses readers in the life of the steppe. Our animals in the book are inseparable from their habitats. They live their lives digging burrows, hunting, hiding from predators, and caring for their young, just as in the wild,” she said.

Educational mission and community outreach

The second edition featured new sections designed for young naturalists, including life-sized animal tracks, facts about hibernation and migration, and overviews of how scientists study and protect wildlife. The book is intended for high school students, university learners, teachers, and nature lovers.

“This is a full-fledged educational tool for high school students and even university biology students. It is rich in visual content, which also makes it interesting for younger children, even if they do not read the text in detail. The first print run is being distributed free of charge, primarily to schools and libraries in rural areas where most of the featured steppe animals actually live,” said Koshkina.

ACBK Executive Director Vera Voronova added that the book addresses a long-standing gap in environmental knowledge.

“We grew up knowing a lot about African animals and safaris, but we know very little about the animals that live in Kazakhstan. There is often a lack of appreciation for our local fauna and flora. This book helps readers understand how the steppe, the largest ecosystem in Kazakhstan, functions and supports life,” said Voronova.

Mustafina emphasized that the project goes beyond publication. “We do not just distribute the book. We organize lessons, quests, and work directly with teachers and schoolchildren. The Russian edition was not a direct translation, but a standalone expanded version. There is strong demand for an English-language edition, and we plan to continue the work,” said Mustafina.

She also shared plans to develop a steppe-themed educational board game and invited potential partners and sponsors to support the initiative.

Conservation impact and support

According to co-author Sergey Sklyarenko, who also serves as ACBK’s director of science, the publication is a unique achievement.

“‘Steppe Mammals’ is a special publishing project for us because it was born entirely within our organization, from concept to publication. All the authors are ACBK employees. We worked on this book for five years, and we are still working. An English edition is in the pipeline,” he said.

Ilya Smelyanskiy, a steppe ecosystem specialist at ACBK, said the book fills a long-standing gap in natural literature.

“In recent years, things have improved for birds – websites and books are emerging – but mammals remained underrepresented. This book partly fills that gap,” said Smelyanskiy.

National distribution and collaborative vision

“Steppe Mammals of Kazakhstan” was developed entirely within the ACBK publishing house as part of a broader social and educational campaign, with support from Chevron’s social investment program.

“We believe that education and love for nature begin in childhood, and projects like this play a key role in building environmental awareness,” said Leila Aitmukhanova, a social investment advisor at Chevron.

“This book is not just a science-popular publication; it is an important step toward conserving the unique biodiversity of Kazakhstan’s steppe. We are proud to support a project that can serve as an educational bridge for young Kazakhs to discover their homeland,” she added.

Most copies will be distributed to schools and libraries nationwide, with a particular focus on rural and remote areas.

The first edition, “Qazaqstan Dala Andary,” was released in 2023 with backing from Fauna & Flora International, the Prince Bernhard Nature Fund, and the Sigrid Rausing Trust.