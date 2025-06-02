EuroFest in Astana Celebrates Unity, Culture, and Community

ASTANA—The Kazakh capital hosted EuroFest 2025 on June 1, welcoming a colorful celebration of European culture, music, and cuisine.

The open-air festival was organized by the European Union Delegation to Kazakhstan with the embassies of EU member states. It marked Europe Day and coincided with Kazakhstan’s Children’s Day, attracting families, food lovers, and culture enthusiasts for a full day of joy and connection.

The EuroFest offered something for everyone, ranging from live performances and traditional dances to a European food market and educational exhibits. The public had a chance to explore the traditions, flavors, and values of EU countries while enjoying the festive atmosphere.

Speaking to The Astana Times, Aleška Simkić, EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan, said the event was intended to “introduce the citizens of Kazakhstan to the best of the European Union.”

“Of course, many Kazakhs are familiar with individual European countries. But today we bring them all together in one place, to experience the culture, the music, the books, and the dancing, in a fun and engaging way,” she said.

Simkić also noted that many families attended the event, as it coincided with Children’s Day.

“We thought it is good to show them a little bit of the child’s games and of the things that we do in Europe,” she added.

The festival featured dozens of stalls representing EU member states. The public sampled national dishes, learned about sustainable development projects supported by the EU in Kazakhstan and Central Asia, and participated in interactive games and workshops.

Children enjoyed creative activities, while parents explored exhibitions on European innovation and education.

Monika Iversen, Ambassador of Germany to Kazakhstan, called the EuroFest a symbol of Europe’s unity in diversity.

“We are many, with different flags, foods, and traditions. But we are all unified in wanting to do things together, to cooperate, and also to work with Kazakhstan together,” she said. “This festival is an opportunity to show the people of Kazakhstan what we do and how we can work together.”

Among the highlights of the day were dance and music performances, including a fiery Spanish flamenco show.

Spanish Ambassador Luis Francisco Martínez Montes praised the cultural power of food and music in building connections.

“Culture unites people. I am very happy that part of this event is about food and music. I cannot imagine anything that brings people together more than food and music,” he said, emphasizing how these universal languages create strong bonds between people.

“We brought cooks and flamenco dancers from Spain, but we also involved talented performers from Almaty and Karaganda who love Spanish culture. This collaboration shows how deeply our cultures are connected,” he added.

Proceeds from the event will go to support local non-profit organizations.