Your Weekend Guide to Astana and Almaty: Culture, Fun and Local Vibes

ASTANA – The workweek may be over, but the best part is just beginning. Reconnect with yourself through cultural moments, timeless history, and unforgettable experiences that will nourish your spirit. The Astana Times editorial team has curated a special list of events perfect for enjoying with friends and family.

Astana

One-Day Sightseeing Tour Around Astana May 28, 31

Dive into Astana’s modern landmarks and architectural marvels in this compact yet rich city tour. Perfect for first-time visitors and residents alike, the guided journey covers key attractions, offering insights into the capital’s past, present, and future vision.

Meeting place: Parking on Bayterek Square. Tickets are available here.

“The Eight Seasons” concert on May 31

Classical music lovers will be enchanted by “The Eight Seasons,” featuring works by Vivaldi and Piazzolla in a powerful juxtaposition of baroque and tango rhythms. Performed by the Astana Opera’s virtuosos, the concert promises an evening of passion and precision.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Steppe and Capital Three-day tour on May 31 – June 2

This immersive tour blends storytelling and exploration, taking participants through Astana’s transformation from the Great Steppe to a bustling metropolis. Explore the capital’s iconic landmarks, feel the magic of Burabay’s natural beauty and legends, and connect with history at the Alzhir Memorial. Ideal for those who want to experience the capital through a historical and cultural lens.

Get more information here.

“Gauhartas” Musical on May 31

“Gaukhartas” is a captivating musical drama set in the heart of the Kazakh steppe, exploring family, love, and conflict. With a rich storyline spanning decades, it weaves together contrasting personalities, passionate relationships, and unforgettable music. Don’t miss this powerful performance that promises to leave you deeply moved and entertained. Experience the magic of musical – where love and drama collide in a beautifully staged production.

Venue: ​Musical Theater of Young Spectators; 47B, Zhakyp Omarov Street. Tickets are available here.

“Cinderella” ballet on June 1

The Astana Opera will host the ballet “Cinderella,” inspired by Charles Perrault’s classic tale, with choreography by Raimondo Rebeck. This ballet brings the beloved story of Cinderella into a contemporary setting. While the plot and characters remain true to the original, the time and place shift between the rococo era and the modern day.

The romantic journey of Cinderella (Ella) and the Prince unfolds against the backdrop of their creative aspirations: Ella dreams of becoming a fashion designer while the Prince is a composer and DJ.

The music of Sergei Prokofiev, performed by the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra, is enriched with the atmospheric acoustic sounds of modern popular compositions by Jimmy Durante, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Louis Armstrong. The choreography blends neoclassical style with pop dance and breakdance elements, creating a dynamic and innovative interpretation of the timeless tale.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Horseback riding tour on May 31

A horseback riding tour is an excellent alternative to hiking or cycling. It offers a two-hour ride through the forest to enjoy nature and improve your health. Perfect for team-building, it includes tea from a samovar (a traditional tea urn, historically heated with coal or wood, used to boil water and serve tea), traditional games and a relaxing break.

Venue: Qulatay; Get more information here.

“Heritage in Stitches” exhibition, March 20 – June 1

Dive into Uzbekistan’s rich embroidery and sewing traditions at this unique exhibition. Discover gold-embroidered robes, traditional skull caps, exquisite jewelry, and handmade shoes and accessories. Each piece tells a story, preserving the history and cultural legacy of Central Asia.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“The Great Steppe. History. The Engraving” exhibition from May 18 to Aug.18

This historical exhibition offers a fascinating journey into the culture and legacy of the Great Steppe through 94 detailed 19th-century engravings. The works come from the private collection of BonArt Auction House. Created by artists from Russia, Germany, Italy, and France, the engravings showcase remarkable thematic and stylistic diversity.

Visitors will find everyday portraits, ethnographic travel sketches, battle scenes, and allegorical compositions depicting Kazakh life. A rich experience for anyone interested in art, history, and cultural heritage.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Postfuture” exhibition on May 17 – June 17

This multimedia project explores the intersection of contemporary art and technological progress. As a continuation of Kazakhstan’s participation in the 59th Venice Biennale, “Postfuture” introduces a series of works by emerging artists reflecting on identity, environment and digital culture.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Two-Day Tour to Turkistan by Sky Way on May 27, 31

Step back in time with a two-day adventure to the ancient city of Turkistan, a spiritual and historical gem of Kazakhstan. This all-inclusive tour includes flights, accommodation, and guided exploration of the Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum, Caravanserai complex, and more. A perfect weekend getaway for those seeking heritage, architecture, and sacred landscapes.

Get more information here.

“Turandot” performance on May 31

This modern take on Carlo Gozzi’s iconic play, “Turandot”, reinterprets the classic tale of power and love through the lens of contemporary Kazakh theater. Known for its bold direction and striking visual style, the production is ideal for fans of dramatic storytelling with an artistic twist.

Venue: Zhas Sakhna Theater; 117; Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Rahat Fest on May 31

Sweet moments await at Rahat Fest, a deliciously fun event featuring desserts, culinary workshops, live music, children’s entertainment zones, and local vendors. One of the highlights of the festival will be a special performance by Will Williams, bringing his signature sound and energy to the open-air stage. It’s a flavorful way to spend the day with family or friends in a vibrant, festive atmosphere.

Venue: Tortuga Resort; Tickets are available here.

“Rigoletto” opera on June 1

Opera lovers are invited to witness the emotional intensity and vocal brilliance of “Rigoletto”, one of Verdi’s most compelling masterpieces. Performed by top national soloists and the theater’s full orchestra, the tragedy unfolds with passion, betrayal, and unforgettable arias in a grand setting.

Venue: Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abai; 110, Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

“Swan Lake” ballet on May 30

A timeless favorite returns to the Almaty stage. “Swan Lake”, presented by Ballet Globe, enchants audiences with its poetic choreography, dazzling costumes, and Tchaikovsky’s immortal score. A must-see for ballet enthusiasts and first-time viewers alike.

Venue: Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abai; 110, Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.