Uzbekistan, China to Launch Mutual Visa-Free Travel from June 1

ASTANA – Uzbekistan and China will introduce a mutual visa-free regime effective June 1, enabling citizens of both countries to travel without a visa for up to 30 days per visit, reported the Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs on May 13.

In accordance with the agreement, citizens of both countries will be permitted to enter, exit, or transit through the territory of the other country without a visa for individual stays of up to 30 days, and for a cumulative period not exceeding 90 days within any 180-day period.

The visa exemption does not extend to individuals engaging in employment, educational programs, media activities, or other areas that require special authorization. Separate regulations will continue to apply for travel to the Hong Kong and Macau Special Administrative Regions of the People’s Republic of China.