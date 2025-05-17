Southeast Asia Rises as Favorite Vacation Spot for Kazakh Tourists

ASTANA – Travel abroad is becoming increasingly popular among Kazakh tourists, with a growing number opting for Southeast Asian destinations. According to industry experts, China has emerged as a top choice, with outbound tourism growing by 300%, followed by Vietnam with a 200% increase and Qatar with 160%.

The surge in interest in Vietnam is largely driven by the introduction of direct flights from Kazakhstan and the combination of affordable prices and high-quality service.

Market shift

Inna Rei, chair of the Tourism Kamkor Corporate Fund, noted that tour operators are rapidly expanding their offerings, launching large-scale charter programs and direct flights, which significantly influence tourists’ choices. She emphasized that Kazakh travelers have become more discerning, prioritizing comfort and direct connections when planning their vacations.

“Tour operators always respond to demand. This year, we have seen an increase in flights to Vietnam and Thailand, while perennial favorites like Antalya, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt remain popular, especially among families. Europe also continues to attract tourists, despite visa challenges, which we hope will ease,” said Rei.

Rashad Bunyadov, the head of Anex Tour Kazakhstan, described the trend as a “real Asian boom,” noting that Kazakh tourists now travel abroad an average of 2.5 times a year, up from 1.5 trips just two years ago.

“This is positive for both tour operators and the entire market, opening up new growth opportunities,” he said.

Experts estimate that a comfortable trip to Vietnam or other Southeast Asian countries now costs around $700 on average.

Thailand aims to attract 40 million tourists annually. Vietnam is set to benefit from the launch of twice-weekly direct flights from Hanoi to Almaty and Astana, starting in November.

Kazakhstan and Vietnam have also announced the creation of a joint airline, Vietjet Qazaqstan, a partnership between Qazaq Air and Vietnam’s Vietjet, aimed at expanding air travel between the two countries.

Economic impact

Rei also pointed out that international travel costs are rising, primarily due to exchange rate fluctuations.

“Even though we operate within the global economy, most transactions are settled in foreign currency. This double conversion, combined with the volatile tenge, significantly impacts tour prices,” she explained.

Despite this, Rei added that high competition in popular destinations such as Türkiye helps keep prices stable, offering travelers alternatives without sacrificing their preferred routes.

Altay Omarov, Fun&Sun director, noted that while exchange rate fluctuations do not reduce the desire to travel, they do affect spending patterns.

“The exchange rate influences budgets rather than the willingness to travel. While average spending in tenge remains stable, it has decreased in dollar terms. Tourists are choosing more budget-friendly hotels, reducing the number of nights, and opting for fewer premium packages. However, the overall frequency of travel continues to increase,” he said.

The article was originally published in Kazinform