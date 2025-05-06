Kazakhstan–Vietnam Deal Launches Low-Cost Carrier in Central Asia

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Vietnam took a significant step toward strengthening economic and transportation ties on May 6, as Qazaq Air and Vietnam’s Vietjet announced the creation of a new joint airline, Vietjet Qazaqstan. The agreement was signed during the Kazakhstan-Vietnam Business Roundtable, as part of the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Tô Lâm’s state visit to Kazakhstan.

According to Vietjet’s press release, this agreement marks one of the most substantial aviation collaborations between Kazakhstan and a Southeast Asian nation to date.

The new airline, Vietjet Qazaqstan, will be developed based on Qazaq Air’s existing infrastructure and operational platform. It aims to serve as a direct link between Kazakhstan and Southeast Asia, meeting increasing travel demand and enhancing Kazakhstan’s regional connectivity. The move is expected to boost tourism, trade, and cargo flows between Central Asia and Asia-Pacific countries.

Plans for Vietjet Qazaqstan include operating a fleet of at least 20 Boeing 737 aircraft. The partners intend to introduce advanced management systems, upgrade staff training, and adopt modern airline practices to support domestic and international expansion. The event also hosted the signing of a services agreement between Vietjet Qazaqstan and Boeing to provide technical support, spare parts, and pilot and engineer training programs for the future fleet.

Kazakhstan’s participation in the venture positions the country as a key aviation hub in Central Asia and reflects a broader ambition to modernize its civil aviation sector. The initiative is also expected to create local employment opportunities and contribute to economic diversification goals outlined in Kazakhstan’s national development strategy.

By collaborating with an experienced international operator, Qazaq Air seeks to benefit from technology transfer, improved service standards, and a more competitive aviation market, while focusing on serving Kazakhstan’s regions and connecting them to major international destinations.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) with an IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with seven stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website Airline Ratings, and listed as one of the world’s 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.