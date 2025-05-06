South Korean Model Inspires Kazakhstan’s New Tech University

ASTANA — Qazaqstan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (QAIST), a new research university, is set to open in Almaty next year, marking a significant milestone. The university is modeled after the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), one of the world’s top 100 universities and South Korea’s leading institution for technology and innovation.

KAIST is renowned for its groundbreaking research, including a recent discovery of a method to revert cancer cells to their healthy state. The university also boasts many patents, with 176 registered in 2024. According to the National Academy of Inventors, this achievement ranked KAIST 10th in the world.

Opening a university based on the KAIST model in Kazakhstan is an opportunity to transform the country’s scientific landscape. The university is expected to address critical engineering, computer science, mechanical engineering, and materials science challenges.

The project is now conducting a feasibility study for each new university department, following an agreement signed in 2024. This initiative began in 2020 during the pandemic, when project managers Dana Moldakulova and Daniyar Anuaruly approached KAIST with a proposal to establish a university in Kazakhstan.

“By creating QAIST based on the KAIST model, we are not just adopting the educational system, but also the entire philosophy that allowed South Korea to achieve a technological breakthrough and become one of the world leaders,” said Moldakulova.

The decision to locate QAIST in Almaty was based on its industrial infrastructure and the presence of numerous manufacturing enterprises. This aligns with KAIST’s model of close collaboration with industry.

“A more detailed location will be determined based on the feasibility study, which is currently being conducted by leading professors from KAIST. This study will outline the research areas, required infrastructure, space needs, and other key details,” the QAIST team explained to The Astana Times.

The first student intake is planned for 2026, with an estimated 500 students. However, the final number will be determined based on the results of the feasibility study. QAIST will be a private university funded by private investment. The total estimated cost of the project is $30 million.

Establishing QAIST represents a significant step in scientific cooperation between Kazakhstan and South Korea. The new research university is expected to play a crucial role in advancing high technology and training a new generation of specialists capable of addressing future challenges and seizing new opportunities.