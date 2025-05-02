QazaqAir Launches Astana-Turkistan-Samarkand Flights on Unity Day

ASTANA – QazaqAir hosted a ceremony of launching a new international flight on the Astana-Turkistan-Samarkand route at the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport on May 1, the Day of Unity of the People.

Acting Chairman of QazaqAir Adilbek Umraliev highlighted the historical, trade, and economic ties between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan as a key reason for launching the route. He noted growing tourist demand for both Turkistan and Samarkand, and also for the Kazakh capital.

“We specially developed a flight program that allows passengers to travel on Thursdays and Sundays, creating opportunities to visit all three cities within two to three days,” he said.

QazaqAir Chairman Andrew Cowen emphasized the strategic importance of enhancing connectivity between the two countries.

“This is a very quick, direct route to Samarkand from Astana and also Turkistan, tremendous cities with great great history behind them” he commented.