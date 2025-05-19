President Tokayev to Visit Hungary for Informal OTS Summit

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Hungary on May 20-21 to participate in the Informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), reported Akorda.

This marks the first time in the OTS’s history that an unofficial summit will be held in an observer country. The event, hosted at the invitation of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, will bring together the presidents of the OTS member states – Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan – along with representatives from observer states and the OTS Secretary General.

Held under the theme “Meeting Point of East and West,” the summit will serve as a platform for discussing cooperation in key areas and exchanging views on pressing regional and global issues.

The summit is expected to conclude with the adoption of the Budapest Declaration, affirming the shared future and strategic direction of the OTS. Several important decisions and initiatives are also anticipated.

Ahead of the summit, the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OTS will meet in Budapest to finalize the agenda and prepare documents for submission to the presidents.