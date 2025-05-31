President Tokayev Outlines Balanced Diplomacy and Reforms in Al Jazeera Interview

ASTANA – In an interview with Al Jazeera on May 29, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed Kazakhstan’s approach to foreign policy, economic development, and political reform. He emphasized that while the country is adapting to global changes, it remains committed to maintaining stability, strengthening partnerships, and pursuing long-term, practical reforms.

A balanced and predictable foreign policy

President Tokayev said that Kazakhstan’s foreign policy remains steady and based on traditional principles.

“I would not say that we are making some reforms with regard to our foreign policy, because it is a very conservative phenomenon,” he said. Kazakhstan, he explained, continues its policy of balancing major powers while protecting its own national goals.

He highlighted the importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or the Middle Corridor, for diversifying transport links, especially as global dynamics shift.

“For us, the priority is to diversify transportation links with the outside world,” he noted.

Despite concerns about Kazakhstan’s reliance on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), which passes through Russia, Tokayev affirmed that Kazakhstan sees Russia as a strategic partner.

“We have a strong belief in our strategic partnership with Russia,” he said, adding that alternative routes are also being developed.

Role in global cooperation

Tokayev expressed strong support for multilateralism and reform of the United Nations. He stressed the need for middle powers, like Kazakhstan, to play a greater role in addressing global challenges.

“Multilateralism is faltering… Yes, it is a big challenge to the world,” he stated.

Following Kazakhstan’s recent attainment of observer status in the BRICS group, Tokayev characterized his stance as pragmatic.

“Let’s first of all see whether BRICS is going to be efficient enough as a very well promoted and proclaimed international organization,” he said.

Economic growth

Under Tokayev’s leadership, Kazakhstan’s economy has grown significantly, with GDP increasing by 55% since 2019. However, the President acknowledged that wealth inequality remains a problem.

“It is a matter which is concerning me as President,” he said.

According to an Al Jazeera journalist, data shows the richest 1% hold around 30% of the country’s wealth, while the poorest half hold less than 5%.

To address this, Tokayev outlined four key priorities: infrastructure, digitalization and artificial intelligence, agriculture, and transport and logistics. He also confirmed that while oil and gas exports remain dominant, Kazakhstan aims to gradually move toward a more diversified economy.

“Kazakhstan is going to become a non-hydrocarbon country in 2060,” he said.

Digital transformation is also a priority.

“My dream is that Kazakhstan someday will become a fully digitalized country… in five years, it is absolutely possible,” Tokayev added.

Steady political reforms

President Tokayev discussed the country’s reform program and emphasized the importance of political stability.

“Without stability, there will be no reforms, no modernization, no transformation of our society,” he stated.

He mentioned the introduction of a single seven-year presidential term and investigations into corruption among former elites as examples of significant progress.

He reaffirmed that political reforms will continue.

“Kazakhstan is a reformist country. We will be continuously doing our reforms,” he said.

Vision for the future

Looking ahead, Tokayev stressed the importance of long-term thinking.

“We must put focus on artificial intelligence, digitalization, and giving education to the younger generation… Conflicts and wars between states look very much outdated,” he said.

He concluded with a clear statement of leadership values and democratic principles.

“The President is not a messenger of God. He is a state manager. In 2029, I have already announced that I will step down and I will resign. It is a demand of my people,” Tokayev said.