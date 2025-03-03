New York Film Academy Branch Opens in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – The New York Film Academy (NYFA) has launched a branch in Kazakhstan, making it the third NYFA campus outside the United States and the first world-class creative university in the country.

The online signing ceremony took place on March 1 at the Energo University site with the participation of Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek and NYFA President Michael Yang.

The first academic year begins on Sept. 29 at the Energo University Creative Industries Park in Kaskelen near Almaty. Up to 200 students from Kazakhstan and neighboring countries, including China, India, and Russia, are expected to enroll.

The curriculum, taught full-time by NYFA instructors from the U.S., will cover five disciplines through one-year and short-term programs, including filmmaking, producing, screenwriting, animation and visual effects (3D animation & VFX), and game development (game design).

Graduates will receive an American university diploma and have the opportunity to continue their studies in New York or Los Angeles, taking into account the subjects completed in Kazakhstan.