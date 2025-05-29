Kazakhstan to Launch Astana-Milan Direct Flights Soon 

ASTANA – The air traffic expansion between Kazakhstan and Italy is vital for strengthening transport cooperation, Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev said at the Italy-Kazakhstan Supply Chain Forum on May 28 as part of the Astana International Forum (AIF).

A direct flight from Almaty to Milan is already in operation, and a new route, Astana-Milan, will be launched in the near future.

According to Lastayev, Kazakhstan’s geography is a key advantage. The country, situated between Europe and Asia, has been developing infrastructure and participating in international initiatives, including the EU project to develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) or the Middle Corridor.

“I believe it is a good time to choose this corridor so that it acts as an alternative to transporting goods from China to Europe, namely through our country,” Lastayev noted.

Approximately $50 billion is expected to be invested in the transport sector.

“We also seek to attract Italian companies with their competencies, quality and high technologies. We create favorable conditions for the investment climate and the free economic zones,” he added.

Ten agreements have been signed as part of the business forum in Astana. The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Italy totaled nearly $20 billion in 2024.