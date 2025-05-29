Kazakhstan Partners with Meta, BAITC to Launch Accelerator Program for AI Innovation

ASTANA — Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, Meta and Blockchain & AI Technology Centre (BAITC) signed a letter of intent to launch Meta LLaMA Accelerator Kazakhstan — a joint program for the development and implementation of AI-based solutions in the public and private sectors.

The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of Astana International Forum 2025 on May 29.

“Meta is launching its own project—an acceleration program for developers, programmers, and startups aimed at helping them build AI products with the potential for global scale. The program will provide access to computing resources. I believe that by the time of Digital Bridge 2025, which will take place on Oct. 2–4, the winners of the program will already be announced,” said Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev, noting that the timeline for the program will be announced soon.

The initiative aims to showcase Kazakhstan’s technological potential in artificial intelligence by developing open-source solutions based on the Llama and KazLLM models, implementing AI products to address practical needs in the public and private sectors, and supporting startups and young teams through acceleration programs and international mentorship.