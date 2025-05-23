Kazakhstan, Hungary Strengthen Business Ties in Digitalization, Logistics, and Agriculture

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu held meetings with the leadership of Hungary’s leading companies, including the CEO of UBM Group Péter Horváth, the Chairman of the Board of BDPST Group István Tiborcz, and the Chairman of the Board of 4iG Plc. Gellért Jászai in Budapest.

During the meetings, they discussed prospects for expanding investment cooperation and implementing joint projects in digitalization, transport logistics, the agro-industrial complex, hospitality, and sustainable technologies. Nurtleu reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s openness to international partnerships and expressed readiness to provide comprehensive support at all stages of cooperation, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service on May 22.

With UBM Group, the discussion focused on preparations for implementing an agro-industrial investment project involving the construction of production facilities in the Almaty, Kostanai, and Karagandy Regions. The initial investment volume is expected to reach approximately $64 million. The project will include the establishment of a laboratory, a training center, and logistics infrastructure.

At the meeting with BDPST Group, plans for launching long-term projects in logistics, hospitality, and digital finance were covered. Special attention was given to the initiative to create a joint logistics hub with the participation of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy national company.

During negotiations with 4iG Plc., the officials exchanged views on the prospects of technological cooperation in satellite communications, remote sensing, and the development of digital infrastructure. Kazakhstan expressed interest in localizing the assembly of satellite platforms.