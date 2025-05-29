Kazakhstan Deepens Ties with Germany, Announces Plans to Increase Oil Transportation 

ASTANA – Germany is one of Kazakhstan’s strategic partners in the European Union and a leading investor, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a May 28 meeting with Anke Rehlinger, the President of the German Bundesrat and Minister-President of Saarland, who arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit.

Tokayev also discussed the country’s main economic policy priorities and reforms.

“We believe that the focus should now be on creating and developing major infrastructure projects, digitalization, and artificial intelligence. Additionally, we consider transport logistics and, of course, agriculture to be key areas,” said Tokayev.

The government has been undergoing a fundamental transformation with initiatives in the law enforcement and judicial systems.

“However, the nature of the state, by which I mean its presidential system, will remain in place, as it fully aligns with our vision of what our state should be in a rapidly changing world,” said the President.

Rehlinger expressed her readiness to promote shared goals for the benefit of both nations.

“As a middle power, Kazakhstan is our key partner in the region and a very reliable one,’ she noted.

Oil transportation increase

During the meeting with Rehlinger, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov discussed trade and economic cooperation and measures to strengthen collaboration in energy, metallurgy, geological exploration, industrial cooperation, transport and logistics, and digital technologies.

The officials announced plans to increase mutual trade. Kazakhstan is Germany’s leading economic partner in Central Asia, accounting for 81% of Germany’s total trade with the region.

In the past year, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Germany grew by 5.9%, reaching approximately $4 billion. At the same time, Kazakhstan’s exports increased by 56.8% to $1.2 billion.

Since 2005, Germany has invested approximately $7.2 billion in Kazakhstan’s economy. More than 90% of investments are in the non-resource sector, including manufacturing, chemical production, building materials, transport, and agriculture.

The joint portfolio comprises 65 projects valued at more than $54.4 billion. Approximately 1,100 enterprises with German capital operate in Kazakhstan. Thirty-two projects worth over $1.1 billion have been completed.

The energy sector plays a key role in the economic relations between Kazakhstan and Germany. Kazakhstan ranks third in terms of oil exports to Germany.

Last year, Germany imported 10.6 million tonnes of Kazakh oil. During the negotiations, the parties discussed prospects for increasing the volume of oil supplies from Kazakhstan to Germany.